Monsoon brings heavy rain and flood risks across Thailand, warns of high waves in seas

A strong monsoon trough stretches across the upper North and Northeast of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers the upper Northeast, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.

At the same time, the moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is expected in Thailand, with very heavy rain possible in the North, upper Northeast, and East regions. Residents in these areas should be on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, which may cause flash floods and run-offs, particularly near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas.

In the Andaman Sea, moderate winds will generate waves of about 2 metres high, with higher waves exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves are forecast to reach 1–2 metres, with higher waves during thundershowers.

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms, the department warned.