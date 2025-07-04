Monsoon brings heavy rain and flood risks across Thailand, warns of high waves in seas

A strong monsoon trough stretches across the upper North and Northeast of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers the upper Northeast, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.
At the same time, the moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is expected in Thailand, with very heavy rain possible in the North, upper Northeast, and East regions. Residents in these areas should be on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, which may cause flash floods and run-offs, particularly near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas.
In the Andaman Sea, moderate winds will generate waves of about 2 metres high, with higher waves exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves are forecast to reach 1–2 metres, with higher waves during thundershowers.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 24-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 30-35°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 28-33°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Lopburi, and Kanchanaburi; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 31-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 32-35°C.