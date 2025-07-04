Tropical depression forms over South China Sea, no threat to Thailand

FRIDAY, JULY 04, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department issues a weather advisory for a tropical depression over the South China Sea. The storm is expected to intensify but won't impact Thailand.

Thai Meteorological Department on Friday issued advisory for tropical depression over the South China Sea.

The department said that as of 07:00 a.m. on July 4, the low-pressure system over the upper South China Sea has intensified into a tropical depression. By 10:00 a.m., the depression was located at latitude 20.0° North and longitude 119.0° East, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h.

The storm is currently moving westward at a slow pace and is expected to intensify into a tropical storm, potentially passing over Taiwan between July 7-9.

The storm is forecast to have no impact on Thailand, the department said.

This advisory is in effect as of July 4 at 11:00 a.m. The next update will be issued at 5:00 p.m.

