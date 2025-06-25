New Pacific Storm \'Sepat\' Poses No Threat to Thailand, Met Office Confirms

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has today confirmed the formation of Tropical Storm 'Sepat' in the Western Pacific Ocean, south of Japan.

This is the second named storm of the season as classified by RSMC Tokyo.

However, the TMD has reassured the public that the storm is too far away to have any impact on Thailand, with no signs of tropical cyclone activity forming closer to the country in the immediate future.

Current rainfall across Thailand is primarily attributed to the ongoing southwest monsoon, which continues to sweep over the region. A low-pressure area is also affecting the central South China Sea, contributing to the unsettled weather.

The TMD has issued a 15-day rainfall outlook, valid from today until July 7th, 2025, based on data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

Rainfall Outlook: A Shifting Picture

From June 25th to 27th, 2025, an increase in rainfall distribution is expected across upper Thailand, bringing light to moderate showers.

Isolated heavy downpours are anticipated in the North, upper Northeast, and eastern parts of the Northeast, influenced by the aforementioned low-pressure area and a strengthening monsoon.

Meanwhile, the South and East, particularly Chanthaburi and Trat, will see increased thunderstorms, especially in areas exposed to the monsoon winds.

Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant for potential sudden floods and flash floods, as well as rough seas in stormy conditions. The TMD urges close monitoring of weather updates.

Areas currently experiencing lower rainfall are encouraged to secure water reserves, particularly as drier conditions are forecast for early July.

