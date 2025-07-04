Movements in Taiwan

Since 2018, Prince Group has expanded its operations into Taiwan, setting up its headquarters near the Presidential Office. Operating under the guise of a "foreign company" has allowed the group to circumvent China’s investment restrictions in Taiwan.

Prince Group’s activities in Taiwan include real estate investments, financial consulting, and investment immigration programs. They have organised trips to Cambodia for Taiwanese investors, offering annual returns of up to 6%.

While the Taiwanese government has not directly commented on the case of Prince Group, senior officials have acknowledged that China is using business networks and Chinese crime syndicates as indirect tools of influence in Taiwan’s allied countries.

Serious allegations

An investigative report by RFA, published in February 2024, revealed that Prince Group is linked to money laundering, human trafficking, and international cybercrime activities, particularly in Sihanoukville and Phnom Penh, which serve as key hubs for the network.

Of particular concern, a former Chinese undercover police officer alleged that Prince Group was involved in a plan to kidnap a Chinese activist in Taiwan. The company has issued a statement denying these accusations.

Despite intense international scrutiny, on May 26, 2025, Chen Zhi was awarded entrepreneur of the year by a Singaporean media organisation and also received a corporate social responsibility (CSR) award for his educational grants in Cambodia.

This situation highlights the stark contrast between Prince Group's celebrated image in Cambodia and its reputation in other countries, where it is seen as a company with ties to global criminal organisations.

Conclusion

The case of Prince Group reflects the complex and transnational connections between influential capital, illegal business activities, and high-level politics in Cambodia.

Investigations and legal proceedings across multiple countries clearly show that this company is not just a typical investor, but part of a network that may be used as a geopolitical tool, particularly in regions vulnerable to foreign influence.

Any actions taken against Prince Group are not merely business-related matters, but critical issues tied to national security and the stability of the region.