Isranews exposes links between Prince Group and Cambodian Interior Minister

According to a special report by Isranews, investigations by independent media outlets and various international organisations have revealed links between Prince Group, based in Cambodia, and high-ranking government officials.
Notably, Interior Minister Sar Sokha’s name has appeared as one of the shareholders in a casino where the conglomerate is invested.
The chairman of Prince Group, Chen Zhi, a Chinese national who has obtained Cambodian citizenship, is accused of playing a key role in expanding a business network linked to illegal online gambling, cybercrime, and money laundering. This has been reportedly facilitated by his close ties with local political leaders.
Transnational influence expansion
Investigations by Radio Free Asia (RFA) and the Pacific Economics Research Institute have raised concerns over Prince Group’s activities in Palau, a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean.
The investigation revealed that Chen Zhi holds a 37.5% stake in Grand Legend International Asset Management Group, a company registered in Palau. The firm has undertaken hotel and resort projects valued at over 32 billion baht, a sum exceeding the country’s entire economic output by three times.
The acquisition of Ngerbelas Island through a 99-year lease, without obligations for maintenance or development, is seen as a monopolisation of the nation’s resources. This move is viewed as a subtle gateway for Beijing’s influence to infiltrate the region.
Connections to prohibited individuals
One of the investors in Prince Group’s projects in Palau is Rose Wang, also known as Wang Guodan, a Chinese national who has lived in Palau for over 20 years. In 2022, she was declared a persona non grata due to her involvement in organising meetings between Triad crime group leaders from 14K and Palau's former president.
Although she denies any links to Prince Group and Chen Zhi, company registration records list her as the official representative of Grand Legend, with her own hotel serving as the registered office.
Additionally, Rose Wang plays a significant leadership role in the Palau Overseas Chinese Federation, which has ties to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. This may indicate her involvement in subtle diplomatic interference in a country like Palau that recognises Taiwan.
Movements in Taiwan
Since 2018, Prince Group has expanded its operations into Taiwan, setting up its headquarters near the Presidential Office. Operating under the guise of a "foreign company" has allowed the group to circumvent China’s investment restrictions in Taiwan.
Prince Group’s activities in Taiwan include real estate investments, financial consulting, and investment immigration programs. They have organised trips to Cambodia for Taiwanese investors, offering annual returns of up to 6%.
While the Taiwanese government has not directly commented on the case of Prince Group, senior officials have acknowledged that China is using business networks and Chinese crime syndicates as indirect tools of influence in Taiwan’s allied countries.
Serious allegations
An investigative report by RFA, published in February 2024, revealed that Prince Group is linked to money laundering, human trafficking, and international cybercrime activities, particularly in Sihanoukville and Phnom Penh, which serve as key hubs for the network.
Of particular concern, a former Chinese undercover police officer alleged that Prince Group was involved in a plan to kidnap a Chinese activist in Taiwan. The company has issued a statement denying these accusations.
Despite intense international scrutiny, on May 26, 2025, Chen Zhi was awarded entrepreneur of the year by a Singaporean media organisation and also received a corporate social responsibility (CSR) award for his educational grants in Cambodia.
This situation highlights the stark contrast between Prince Group's celebrated image in Cambodia and its reputation in other countries, where it is seen as a company with ties to global criminal organisations.
Conclusion
The case of Prince Group reflects the complex and transnational connections between influential capital, illegal business activities, and high-level politics in Cambodia.
Investigations and legal proceedings across multiple countries clearly show that this company is not just a typical investor, but part of a network that may be used as a geopolitical tool, particularly in regions vulnerable to foreign influence.
Any actions taken against Prince Group are not merely business-related matters, but critical issues tied to national security and the stability of the region.