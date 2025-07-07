Typhoon Danas Makes Landfall in Taiwan, Heads for China

Typhoon Danas has made landfall in Taiwan, weakening to a severe tropical storm as it continues its path towards China, according to the latest advisory from Thailand's Meteorological Department.

Issued today, Announcement No. 12 from the department confirmed that Typhoon Danas hit Taiwan at 1:00 AM local time on Monday, July 7, 2025. By 4:00 AM, its centre was located over the Taiwan Strait, at 25.5 degrees North latitude and 120.6 degrees East longitude.

The storm is currently packing maximum sustained winds of approximately 110 kilometres per hour.



