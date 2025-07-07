Thirty-Three Thai Provinces Brace for Severe Flooding and Mudslides This Week

Thirty-three provinces across Thailand have been placed on high alert as the government orders urgent preparations for potential flash floods, forest runoff, and mudslides throughout this week.
Authorities are bracing for severe weather conditions from 6th to 12th July, with the Cell Broadcast Service (CBS) ready to issue immediate warnings to affected populations.
On Monday, Sasikarn Wattanachan, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, confirmed reports from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).
Warnings have been issued to provinces in the North, Northeast, Central, and Southern regions of the country.
These areas are advised to monitor for sudden inundations, stagnant water in low-lying zones, potential issues with reservoirs exceeding 80% capacity, and fluctuating water levels in the Mekong River.
All relevant agencies in designated risk areas have been instructed to maintain 24-hour readiness.
The DDPM has specifically urged provincial and regional disaster prevention centres in high-risk zones to closely monitor the unfolding situation.
Particular attention is being paid to areas that have received over 90 millimetres of accumulated rainfall within 24 hours and those with a history of recurrent flooding.
Local authorities are tasked with promptly inspecting and repairing flood barriers, clearing water flow obstructions, and managing water systems efficiently from source to sea.
Natural tourist attractions, such as waterfalls and caves, are also under scrutiny, with immediate closure ordered if risks emerge.
Furthermore, medium and small-sized reservoirs with water levels above 80% capacity in provinces including Lampang, Nan, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Trat, Surat Thani, and Krabi are being closely monitored.
Urgent water drainage is underway in any reservoirs that have exceeded their capacity to accommodate the heavy rainfall expected.
Provinces situated along the Mekong River, including Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani, must also remain vigilant.
These areas are likely to be affected by increased water levels due to accumulated rainfall in the upper regions of Laos. The Cell Broadcast Service (CBS) is fully operational across all areas, ready to provide critical alerts.