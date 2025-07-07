Thirty-Three Thai Provinces Brace for Severe Flooding and Mudslides This Week

Thirty-three provinces across Thailand have been placed on high alert as the government orders urgent preparations for potential flash floods, forest runoff, and mudslides throughout this week.

Authorities are bracing for severe weather conditions from 6th to 12th July, with the Cell Broadcast Service (CBS) ready to issue immediate warnings to affected populations.

On Monday, Sasikarn Wattanachan, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, confirmed reports from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

Warnings have been issued to provinces in the North, Northeast, Central, and Southern regions of the country.

These areas are advised to monitor for sudden inundations, stagnant water in low-lying zones, potential issues with reservoirs exceeding 80% capacity, and fluctuating water levels in the Mekong River.