Two Chiang Mai children found with high arsenic levels linked to river fish consumption

According to a source, although the test results were available some time ago, local authorities chose not to release the information immediately.

Although the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office requested more details from Mae Ai district, provincial authorities pressured the district office, instructing the headmen of Kaeng Sai Mun village to keep the matter from the media to prevent panic among villagers.

A source indicated that, aside from arsenic, other heavy metals such as lead and manganese were also detected above safe limits in the Kok River, though previous tests have primarily focused on arsenic.

The local public health office has been advised to extend its testing to include blood samples from residents in at-risk areas to detect lead and manganese.

"Currently, both the village headmen and local organisations are feeling stressed due to pressure from both provincial and district authorities, who are trying to downplay the impact of the toxins in the Kok River," a source said.

“Despite the significant effects on villagers, including issues with drinking water, food, and agricultural crops, the government has no systematic plan to address the problem. This has caused considerable discomfort among the villagers. Even attempting to protest has become impossible, as the authorities have issued a ban.”