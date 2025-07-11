11 provinces at risk of landslides and flash floods until July 13

The department has called for volunteers from the disaster monitoring network and the public in the affected areas of Mae Hong Son, Tak, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Lampang, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Trat to stay alert for potential geological hazards.
The most at-risk areas for landslides include:
The heavy rain, which has exceeded 100 milimetres in the last 24 hours, has saturated the soil, increasing the risk of landslides in these areas. Local volunteers and the public are urged to monitor rainfall levels and remain prepared for potential emergency situations.