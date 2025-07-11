11 provinces at risk of landslides and flash floods until July 13

FRIDAY, JULY 11, 2025

The Geological Disaster Operations Centre of the Department of Mineral Resources has issued an urgent warning for 11 provinces due to continuous heavy rainfall, which may lead to landslides and flash floods from Friday to Sunday (July 11-13).

The department has called for volunteers from the disaster monitoring network and the public in the affected areas of Mae Hong Son, Tak, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Lampang, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Trat to stay alert for potential geological hazards.

The most at-risk areas for landslides include:

  • Mae Hong Son province: Mueang, Khun Yuam, Pai, and Pang Mapha districts
  • Tak province: Umphang district
  • Chiang Mai province: Chom Thong, Mae Chaem, Hot, Mae Ai districts
  • Chiang Rai province: Wiang Kaen, Thoeng, Khun Tan, Pa Dad districts
  • Phayao province: Pong, Jun, Chiang Kham districts
  • Nan province: Bo Kluea, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Pua, Tha Wang Ma, Chiang Klang, Thung Chang, Na Muen, Na Noi, Wiang Sa, Song Khwae, Ban Luang, Mae Charim, Santi Suk districts
  • Phrae province: Mueang, Song, Wang Chin, Long, Rong Kwang districts
  • Lampang province: Wang Nuea, Jae Hom, Mueang Pan districts
  • Uttaradit province: Mueang, Lablae, Tha Pla, Nam Pad, Fak Tha, Ban Khok districts
  • Phitsanulok province: Chat Trakan, Nakhon Thai districts
  • Trat province: Ko Chang, Bo Rai, Khao Saming districts

The heavy rain, which has exceeded 100 milimetres in the last 24 hours, has saturated the soil, increasing the risk of landslides in these areas. Local volunteers and the public are urged to monitor rainfall levels and remain prepared for potential emergency situations.

 

