Former ranger charged for punching Cambodian soldier at Surin border temple

RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree confirmed the incident, citing a report from the Suranaree Task Force.
He said the altercation occurred at around 10.20am, when a Thai tourist punched the Cambodian officer both from behind and in the face before fleeing the scene. Thai authorities later apprehended the suspect.
The attacker was identified as Sommai (surname withheld), a former ranger who now serves as president of the volunteer rangers club at Pak Thong Chai camp and heads the veterans network in Samut Sakhon province.
Winthai explained that, given the incident took place at a popular tourist site, Thai military officers had spoken to the Cambodian side to help de-escalate tensions and prevent any damage to bilateral relations at the local level.
The suspect has since been handed over to police for legal proceedings, he added.