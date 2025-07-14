Former ranger charged for punching Cambodian soldier at Surin border temple

He said the altercation occurred at around 10.20am, when a Thai tourist punched the Cambodian officer both from behind and in the face before fleeing the scene. Thai authorities later apprehended the suspect.

The attacker was identified as Sommai (surname withheld), a former ranger who now serves as president of the volunteer rangers club at Pak Thong Chai camp and heads the veterans network in Samut Sakhon province.