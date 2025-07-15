Thailand braces for heavy rain and rough seas as strong monsoon intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a weather warning as a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam and a rather strong southwest monsoon continue to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

These conditions are expected to bring isolated heavy rainfall across many parts of the country. Residents, especially those living near foothills, low-lying areas, and waterways, are advised to be alert for possible flash floods and water run-off caused by rain accumulation.

At sea, strong winds are forecast to generate waves reaching 2–3 metres in the upper Andaman Sea, and over 3 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during storms.

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are strongly advised to remain ashore until conditions improve, the department said.