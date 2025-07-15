Thailand braces for heavy rain and rough seas as strong monsoon intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a weather warning as a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam and a rather strong southwest monsoon continue to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
These conditions are expected to bring isolated heavy rainfall across many parts of the country. Residents, especially those living near foothills, low-lying areas, and waterways, are advised to be alert for possible flash floods and water run-off caused by rain accumulation.
At sea, strong winds are forecast to generate waves reaching 2–3 metres in the upper Andaman Sea, and over 3 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during storms.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are strongly advised to remain ashore until conditions improve, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-36°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Lop buri, Sara buri and Kanchanaburi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 35-36°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 30-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.