Heavy rains and rough seas expected as monsoon strengthens, tropical storm Wihpa develops

The Thai Meteorological Department on Friday issued a warning as a low-pressure cell continues to cover upper Myanmar and northern Vietnam, while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the North, Central, and East regions, with the potential for flash floods and water overflows, especially in areas near waterways, foothills, and lowlands. Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant for sudden downpours and the possibility of flooding.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2 metres, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf will be around 1-2 metres, with waves exceeding 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. All ships are urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thundershowers.