Police to probe senior monks involved in large-scale fraud, extorting funds for temple construction

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, on Friday discussed the ongoing investigation into senior monks allegedly involved in fraudulent activities, including extorting funds for the construction of religious sites.
This case, he clarified, is separate from the "Femme Fatale Golf" case, which involves a 35-year-old woman named Golf, but also includes the involvement of certain monks.
This case had been previously reported to the Department for Religious Affairs but had yet to be fully disclosed. It involves senior monks accused of misappropriating donations meant for building temples, with the funds totalling several hundred million baht.
There are also allegations linking these monks to the “Femme Fatale Golf” scandal, but the police are still gathering evidence to pursue criminal charges. Investigators have already found clear indications of serious misconduct, but they are ensuring they have sufficient proof before making formal charges.
Jaroonkiat confirmed that the monks under investigation hold higher ranks than those involved in the “Femme Fatale Golf” case. However, he did not specify the names of the monks or the temples involved, stating that further details would be disclosed as the investigation progresses. He assured the public that searches and actions would be taken against all those implicated shortly.
The case follows an extortion scheme involving Phrathep Wachirapamok, also known as "Chaokhun Arj", the former abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep, with authorities identifying financial transactions exceeding 385 million baht over the past three years. The investigation continues, with additional links to several other monks being traced.