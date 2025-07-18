Police to probe senior monks involved in large-scale fraud, extorting funds for temple construction

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, on Friday discussed the ongoing investigation into senior monks allegedly involved in fraudulent activities, including extorting funds for the construction of religious sites.

This case, he clarified, is separate from the "Femme Fatale Golf" case, which involves a 35-year-old woman named Golf, but also includes the involvement of certain monks.

This case had been previously reported to the Department for Religious Affairs but had yet to be fully disclosed. It involves senior monks accused of misappropriating donations meant for building temples, with the funds totalling several hundred million baht.

There are also allegations linking these monks to the “Femme Fatale Golf” scandal, but the police are still gathering evidence to pursue criminal charges. Investigators have already found clear indications of serious misconduct, but they are ensuring they have sufficient proof before making formal charges.