Timeline of legal action against senior monks signals a major reform of Thai Buddhism

New case against senior monks surfaced

On July 18, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew confirmed that an investigation into senior, high-ranking monks was underway. The preliminary charges include embezzlement of donation funds meant for building religious facilities, worth hundreds of millions of baht, which have yet to be completed. Shockingly, the case is said to involve a “female figure,” unrelated to the previous "Femme Fatale Golf" case.

Jaroonkiat explained that complaints had been received by the Religious Affairs Office for some time, although the names of the temple or further details could not yet be disclosed. However, he assured that the police were gathering evidence and were confident they had enough to search and take legal action against all involved parties in the near future. He also signalled that there could be a serious charge of "parajika" (the most severe offence for a monk), which would have grave consequences.

Shortly after, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, expressed his full support for Jaroonkiat’s efforts. He revealed that a "Complaints Centre for Monastic Misconduct" had been established, a collaboration between multiple agencies including the police, the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the National Office of Buddhism (NOB), aimed at coordinating data and addressing these issues.

The police chief confirmed that they had received information about the new case involving senior monks, noting that these monks were from provincial areas, not Bangkok, and were linked to a female figure. He further stated that it was still unclear whether money was involved but that the case was under careful investigation, with 69 complaints already submitted to the centre.

Kitrat stressed that the goal was not to undermine the Buddhist institution but to stop the process before it causes harm and to take firm action against anyone involved in misconduct, without exception, in line with Buddhist doctrine.



A pivotal moment for reform in Thai Buddhism?

All these developments indicate that the case against senior monks is not just a criminal matter, but is also tied to efforts to reform and revise the Thai Buddhist clergy, in order to maintain the purity of Buddhism and restore the faith that has been shaken.

The clear stance and full support from the Supreme Patriarch, the government, and the Royal Thai Police show that progress is expected soon. Details of the case are likely to be disclosed continuously, which will be a crucial test for transparency and good governance within the monastic community.

Currently (July 2025), Thailand has only eight Somdet Phra Rachakhanas, the highest-ranking monks below the Supreme Patriarch, who play a significant role in the Sangha Supreme Council and major national ceremonies.

Following them are 20 Phra Rachakhanas (Maha Level), who head regional administrative divisions, and approximately 45 Phra Rachakhanas (Dhamma Level) responsible for academic work and policy within the Buddhist community. Many of these monks serve as members of the Sangha Supreme Council.

Even though the "Femme Fatale Golf" case only implicates certain high-ranking monks in sub-Phra Rachakhana levels, the public pressure has led to calls for the Sangha Supreme Council and the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) to conduct a thorough investigation.

The key issue at hand is whether some high-ranking monks were aware of, or failed to prevent inappropriate behaviour by monks under their supervision. If proven, this could lead to disciplinary action and a reduction in their monastic rank, as per the law.