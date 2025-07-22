4.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in India’s Andaman Islands on Tuesday

According to the department’s Earthquake Observation Division, the quake struck at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, with a magnitude of 4.0 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 11.08° North and longitude 93.357° East, approximately 637 kilometres from Thailand’s Phang Nga province.

The 4.0 magnitude earthquake is considered moderate, generally causing noticeable shaking, but not leading to severe damage to buildings.