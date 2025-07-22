4.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in India’s Andaman Islands on Tuesday

According to the department’s Earthquake Observation Division, the quake struck at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, with a magnitude of 4.0 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 11.08° North and longitude 93.357° East, approximately 637 kilometres from Thailand’s Phang Nga province.
The 4.0 magnitude earthquake is considered moderate, generally causing noticeable shaking, but not leading to severe damage to buildings.
However, given that the earthquake occurred in the Andaman Islands, an area with a history of high geological risk, it is essential to closely monitor the situation to assess the likelihood of aftershocks or other potential impacts. Special attention should be given to tracking sea level conditions to mitigate the risk of a tsunami, the division said.
For the latest updates on seismic activity, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th, follow its social media accounts under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (on Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.