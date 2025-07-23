Wiroj plans to revive \"Bring Military to Civilian Court\" campaign, calls on PM to sign OPCAT for torture investigations

Regarding the resolution of such issues, Wiroj suggested that military personnel involved in any corrupt actions should be tried in criminal courts for all cases, arguing that many incidents of abuse in military camps are not about maintaining discipline but are related to corrupt practices or bullying within the armed forces. He stressed that such actions, leading to injury or death, fall under the category of torture. He is confident that if the military courts, which have been criticised for fairness, remain in place, this culture of impunity will persist.

Wiroj also called on the Prime Minister to sign the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT), which would allow the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the United Nations to investigate torture within the military without prior notice. He assured that this would not affect national security, as the inspections would focus solely on torture issues, not military operations.

Regarding the sentence of four months and 16 days with a suspended sentence, Wiroj questioned the fairness of allowing someone who killed a fellow soldier to continue serving in the military or police. He urged the five armed forces commanders to reconsider the matter.

Wiroj also mentioned the Anti-Corruption Bill, which had stalled in the second and third readings in Parliament. Pheu Thai previously ran a campaign for military personnel to face civilian courts, but the party later dismissed the issue, he added.

“Since Pheu Thai no longer sees the matter as significant, the committee will take it forward and start collecting signatures, aiming to present it to the House of Representatives once again,” said Wiroj.