Military probes alleged sexual abuse of 18 cadets at elite academy

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) is investigating allegations that a physical therapist at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School sexually abused 18 students, RTARF spokesman Maj General Vithai Laithomya said on Friday.

The investigation follows social media reports that 18 armed forces cadets were molested by the suspect at the elite military school in Nakhon Nayok province in October and November.

Chief of Defence Forces General Songwit Noonpackdee has ordered a committee to be set up to investigate the incident and report its findings in seven days. So far, 21 individuals – the 18 victims and three witnesses who are all soldiers – have given statements to the committee.

Vithai said that all 18 victims reported the suspect touched their bodies inappropriately to provoke sexual arousal, with one victim alleging the suspect fondled his genitals.