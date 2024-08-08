Wiroj upbeat Move Forward MPs will join new party to retain seats

Wiroj Lakana-adisorn, a party-list MP of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party, said he was confident the 142 MFP MPs would follow him to the new party set up for them to retain their House seats.

He added that none of the Move Forward MPs would bolt even if some coalition partners offered them money and political posts.

Move Forward was dissolved by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday because the court found it guilty of seeking to overturn the country’s constitutional monarchy and being hostile to the monarchy.

The party had 148 MPs, but five lost their MP status immediately as they were among the 11 executives who were banned from holding a political post for 10 years.