Authorities urged flood prep as Mekong River levels rise from Wipha impact

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23, 2025

Local authorities in the provinces along the Mekong River have been urged to prepare for potential flooding and rising water levels due to the influence of Tropical Storm Wipha.

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) reported that water levels in the Mekong River are expected to continue rising, particularly between July 25 and 29. As a result, areas along the river in northeastern Thailand may experience flooding and inundation in low-lying regions.

The forecast follows the effects of Tropical Storm Wipha, which has passed through Laos and is expected to weaken into a strong low-pressure area. This is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Luang Prabang province in Laos, as well as northern and northeastern Thailand between July 23 and 24.

Additionally, the flow of water through the Xayaburi Dam, which has reached 17,500 cubic metres per second, is another factor contributing to the rapid increase in water levels in the Mekong River, the office noted.

Provinces that require special attention:

  • Nong Khai (Mueang Nong Khai district): Water levels are expected to rise by 3.00 - 4.00 metres, potentially exceeding the riverbanks by 0.30 - 0.50 metres.
     
  • Bueng Kan (Mueang Bueng Kan district): Water levels are expected to rise by 0.50 - 3.00 metres, with a possibility of exceeding the riverbanks by 0.50 - 1.00 metres.
     
  • Loei (Chiang Khan district): Water levels are expected to rise by 2.00 - 4.00 metres but remain 0.85 metres below the riverbank.
     
  • Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani: Water levels are expected to rise by 1.00 - 3.00 metres, but still remain 0.50 - 1.50 metres below the riverbanks.

The ONWR has urged relevant authorities in the Mekong River provinces to prepare for potential flooding and water accumulation, particularly in areas where drainage into the river is not easily possible. 

Additionally, authorities have been advised to expedite public communication regarding the water situation and issue warnings to those travelling or engaging in activities along the Mekong River. 

Residents in these areas are advised to monitor the situation closely and prepare for potential impacts from changes in water levels.

 

