Authorities urged flood prep as Mekong River levels rise from Wipha impact

The forecast follows the effects of Tropical Storm Wipha, which has passed through Laos and is expected to weaken into a strong low-pressure area. This is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Luang Prabang province in Laos, as well as northern and northeastern Thailand between July 23 and 24.

Additionally, the flow of water through the Xayaburi Dam, which has reached 17,500 cubic metres per second, is another factor contributing to the rapid increase in water levels in the Mekong River, the office noted.

Provinces that require special attention: