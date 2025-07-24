RTAF refutes Cambodian media claims of F-16 being shot down, confirms safe return after mission

THURSDAY, JULY 24, 2025

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has refuted Cambodian media reports claiming that an F-16 aircraft had been shot down on Thursday.

It confirmed that the aircraft returned safely after conducting a bombing mission on a Cambodian brigade.

According to a Facebook post by the RTAF, the reports from Cambodian media alleging that the Thai Air Force’s F-16 was downed earlier in the day were "completely untrue." 

The air force urged the public to rely only on credible news sources for updates.

Meanwhile, the Second Army Region, in a post on its own Facebook page, stated: 

"The Royal Thai Air Force confirms that all F-16s returned home safely after conducting a mission to destroy a Cambodian brigade."

