RTAF demonstrates combat readiness with F-5TH jets after border clash

THURSDAY, MAY 29, 2025

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Wednesday unveiled a combat readiness exercise by the 211th Squadron, Wing 21, based in Ubon Ratchathani, using its F-5TH fighter jets.

The announcement came via Facebook after a border clash between Thai and Cambodian forces at around 5.45am in the Chong Bok area.

“The 211th Squadron, Wing 21 (Ubon Ratchathani), has been conducting ongoing air combat and ground attack training to maintain readiness in the event of a national security threat that may require the use of air power to safeguard the sovereignty of the nation and the peace of the Thai people,” the post stated.

An RTAF source confirmed the air force’s readiness to respond to any situation, adding that the latest exercise, part of a routine training cycle, simulated real combat conditions in the area.

 

