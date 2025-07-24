DDPM issues evacuation alert for 3 provinces following Thai-Cambodian clashes

On Thursday, DDPM, in cooperation with local authorities from Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, and Si Sa Ket, monitored the ongoing border conflict.

It was confirmed that fighting has erupted along the entire Thai-Cambodian border, particularly in the areas surrounding Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Phanom Dong Rak district, and Ban Chorok in Kap Choeng district, Surin province; Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani province; and Kantaralak district in Si Sa Ket province.