DDPM issues evacuation alert for 3 provinces following Thai-Cambodian clashes

On Thursday, DDPM, in cooperation with local authorities from Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, and Si Sa Ket, monitored the ongoing border conflict.
It was confirmed that fighting has erupted along the entire Thai-Cambodian border, particularly in the areas surrounding Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Phanom Dong Rak district, and Ban Chorok in Kap Choeng district, Surin province; Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani province; and Kantaralak district in Si Sa Ket province.
The affected areas include:
Residents in these areas have been urged to seek safety and coordinate evacuation through local officials such as village heads, district offices, and local administrative organisations.
Evacuation to designated temporary shelters is advised, and residents are instructed to strictly follow the guidance of local authorities.
To assist in the evacuation process, DDPM, in collaboration with mobile network providers Advanced Info Service (AIS), True, and National Telecom (NT), has issued evacuation alerts via Cell Broadcast in the following areas:
Citizens in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the DDPM through Line ID @1784DDPM or the emergency hotline at 1784, available 24 hours a day.