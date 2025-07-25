Geneva Convention prohibits attacks on civilian hospitals amid Thai-Cambodian border crisis

The situation along the Thai-Cambodian border has become increasingly tense following a recent attack by Cambodian forces. The military reportedly launched BM-21 rocket fire into Thai territory, with one of the key targets being the Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Kap Choeng District, Surin Province, a civilian healthcare facility. This attack has raised serious concerns regarding potential violations of international humanitarian law, particularly the Geneva Conventions.

The Geneva Convention (Fourth Geneva Convention), which was established in 1949, explicitly prohibits the targeting of civilian hospitals under Article 18, stating that hospitals set up to care for the injured, sick, disabled, and pregnant women must be protected and cannot be attacked under any circumstances. In other words, hospitals are not considered military objectives, and attacking such locations is a strict prohibition.

Under Article 85(3), deliberately attacking a civilian hospital is considered a grave breach of the Convention and may be classified as a war crime if it is shown to be intentional, rather than an accidental attack.