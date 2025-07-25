Thai-Cambodian Border Erupts: Strategic Areas Targeted in Renewed Conflict

Heavy fighting erupted along the Thai-Cambodian border on the morning of 24th July 2025, with the initial engagement centred on Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province.

The clashes began after Thai troops laid razor wire along access routes to the temple, prompting Cambodian soldiers to deploy heavy weaponry, including RPGs, and use drones overhead.

Ta Muen Thom Temple stands as the only strategic area where Cambodian forces have historically been unable to establish positions alongside Thai troops.

Other significant locations, such as Ta Krabey Temple, Phu Makheur, Pha Mor E-Daeng, and Chong Bok, have seen Cambodian forces deployed opposite Thai soldiers since the 2011 clashes.

The current fighting remains ongoing. Cambodian forces are reportedly on the offensive, but Thai troops have successfully defended all of Ta Muen Thom Temple, though some personnel have sustained injuries.

At Ta Krabey Temple, Thai forces are launching a second wave of attacks against Cambodian troops. Both sides are fiercely defending their positions and seeking opportunities to advance and push the other back.

Another critical strategic point, Phu Makheur (known as 'Plae Insee' by Thailand and 'Lan In' by Cambodia), approximately 4 kilometres from Preah Vihear Temple, also saw intense fighting in 2011.

Yesterday's clashes saw Thai artillery shelling Cambodian forces advancing via road and stairs. The objective was to eliminate two Cambodian battalions from Phu Makheur and partially destroy a cable-car staircase, which Thailand claims was constructed in violation of the 2000 MoU and despite ignored protests from Bangkok.