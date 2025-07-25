Thai-Cambodian Border Erupts: Strategic Areas Targeted in Renewed Conflict

Heavy fighting erupted along the Thai-Cambodian border on the morning of 24th July 2025, with the initial engagement centred on Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province.
The clashes began after Thai troops laid razor wire along access routes to the temple, prompting Cambodian soldiers to deploy heavy weaponry, including RPGs, and use drones overhead.
Ta Muen Thom Temple stands as the only strategic area where Cambodian forces have historically been unable to establish positions alongside Thai troops.
Other significant locations, such as Ta Krabey Temple, Phu Makheur, Pha Mor E-Daeng, and Chong Bok, have seen Cambodian forces deployed opposite Thai soldiers since the 2011 clashes.
The current fighting remains ongoing. Cambodian forces are reportedly on the offensive, but Thai troops have successfully defended all of Ta Muen Thom Temple, though some personnel have sustained injuries.
At Ta Krabey Temple, Thai forces are launching a second wave of attacks against Cambodian troops. Both sides are fiercely defending their positions and seeking opportunities to advance and push the other back.
Another critical strategic point, Phu Makheur (known as 'Plae Insee' by Thailand and 'Lan In' by Cambodia), approximately 4 kilometres from Preah Vihear Temple, also saw intense fighting in 2011.
Yesterday's clashes saw Thai artillery shelling Cambodian forces advancing via road and stairs. The objective was to eliminate two Cambodian battalions from Phu Makheur and partially destroy a cable-car staircase, which Thailand claims was constructed in violation of the 2000 MoU and despite ignored protests from Bangkok.
The Chong Bok strategic area in Ubon Ratchathani Province, notorious for fierce combat in 2011 due to its advantageous terrain, is currently a standoff, with Thai and Cambodian troops facing each other.
This area, which Cambodia sought to link with the three Ta Muen temples (Ta Muen Thom, Ta Krabey, Ta Muen Tot) for World Court consideration, is also where three Thai soldiers were recently injured by newly laid Cambodian landmines.
Thai forces are actively clearing landmines at Chong Bok and constructing a road, with plans to establish a military base extending towards Ruang Pueng, a vital water source for Ubon Ratchathani.
Cambodia is reportedly aiming to seize areas within the Phu Chong-Na Yoi National Park and Yod Dome Wildlife Sanctuary.
Gen Pana Klaewblaudtuk, the Royal Thai Army Commander, has deployed the 'Chakraphong Phuwanart' plan. Although this strategy was used in the 2011 conflict, it has been adapted with revised tactics and procedures to suit the current situation, intensity of the conflict, and appropriate use of military force.
Alongside this, Operation "Yuttha Bodin" has been launched, involving both ground and air forces. Six F-16 fighter jets conducted strikes on Cambodian troop positions at Chong Arnma and the Phu Phi observation post, opposite Don Tual Temple and Chong Ta Thao.
Near Wat Kaeo Sikha Khiri Svara, adjacent to Preah Vihear Temple, Thai tanks have been used for shelling, with infantry units successfully reclaiming areas seized by Cambodian forces in 2011. Tanks were also instrumental in successfully capturing the Sam Tae area in Kantaralak District.
Both Thailand and Cambodia are reportedly seeking to conclude the conflict swiftly to minimise losses. On the Thai side, nine civilians have been killed and over ten injured, with an unofficial number of Thai soldiers also wounded.
Cambodian casualties are also reported, with several soldiers killed and injured after Thai Air Force F-16s reportedly struck the headquarters of Cambodian Battalion 8 and Battalion 9 support units, along with Cambodian troop positions south of Ta Muen Thom Temple.
Previously, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Area, stated that the Thai-Cambodian border situation would conclude after his retirement on 30th September, and that any clashes would be resolved within three days.
This sentiment was echoed by Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, Royal Thai Army spokesperson, who stated that the 24th July border situation aligned with set objectives and plans. He assessed that it might take "some time" to conclude, but expressed a strong desire for the conflict to end "as quickly and as briefly as possible."
"It is the duty of both the Thai and Cambodian governments to find channels for peaceful negotiation, because the people of both countries should not have to be in conflict and suffer from this issue," Maj Gen Winthai remarked.
Military doctrine dictates that an attack on the enemy should inflict maximum damage to deter future aggression. The 2011 conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which saw significant damage to the Cambodian army, reportedly resulted in over a decade of diminished defiance towards the Thai military.