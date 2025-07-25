Debunking fake news amid Thailand-Cambodia border clashes

FRIDAY, JULY 25, 2025

Fake news and disinformation are spreading amid Thailand-Cambodia border clashes. Fact-checking confirms many claims are false and misleading.

During periods of conflict and territorial disputes, information operations (IO) often become a critical tool. In the ongoing clashes at the Thailand-Cambodia border, fake news and disinformation have been used as a psychological weapon, aimed at boosting morale and garnering international support for one’s side.

In the digital age, information warfare is fought on every platform, from Twitter and Facebook to TikTok and Telegram—apps that many governments struggle to control. As such, when consuming media from both sides of the conflict, it is essential to fact-check and carefully assess the accuracy of the information.

On July 24, following border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, several fake news stories were circulated. These have been fact-checked by the Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand, which confirmed that the following claims are false:

  • "Cambodian forces are extremely strong and have pushed Thai invaders out of Ta Kwai Temple, fully securing the site."
  • "At 18:45, DAP News reported that 40 Thai soldiers were killed, and 30 were captured."
  • "At 21:00, Khmer News reported continued clashes at Phu Khao Phi Mountain, claiming full control of Ta Muen Thom Temple, Ta Kwai Temple, and Mom Bei area."
  • "Cambodian forces shot down a Thai fighter jet."
  • "Thai troops have surrendered and are negotiating."
  • "Cambodian forces have taken full control of Tha Krabi Temple, expelling Thai soldiers."

These stories have been thoroughly debunked and should not be trusted. Always verify news through reliable sources to avoid spreading misinformation.

