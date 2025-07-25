Debunking fake news amid Thailand-Cambodia border clashes

During periods of conflict and territorial disputes, information operations (IO) often become a critical tool. In the ongoing clashes at the Thailand-Cambodia border, fake news and disinformation have been used as a psychological weapon, aimed at boosting morale and garnering international support for one’s side.

In the digital age, information warfare is fought on every platform, from Twitter and Facebook to TikTok and Telegram—apps that many governments struggle to control. As such, when consuming media from both sides of the conflict, it is essential to fact-check and carefully assess the accuracy of the information.