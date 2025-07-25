Thai Army reveals timeline of Thai-Cambodia border clashes, calls for international investigation into civilian-targeting attacks

On July 25, Cambodia’s BM-21 rockets continued targeting civilian homes, causing further damage, including:

1. Siwichian Subdistrict, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province: 4 houses damaged.

2. Tameang, Bak Dai, and Cheek Daek Subdistricts, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province: Homes damaged.

3. Rung, Muang, and Nong Yalad Subdistricts, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province.

The RTA stated that targeting civilians, hospitals, and innocent people is not only a severe violation of international humanitarian law, but it also shows a lack of respect for human life and basic human rights. This is considered a war crime that must be brought to justice.

“We urge international organisations and the global community to conduct an independent and transparent investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are appropriately punished,” said the RTA. “We stand firm with the victims of these brutal attacks and calls for an immediate end to the violence against civilians.”