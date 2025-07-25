Thai Army reveals timeline of Thai-Cambodia border clashes, calls for international investigation into civilian-targeting attacks

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Friday reported on the ongoing situation at the Thai-Cambodia border, following Cambodia’s artillery attacks on Thai military bases near Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province on July 24. These attacks have also targeted civilian areas, causing widespread damage to civilian homes and resulting in casualties, with details as follow:
1. PTT Station in Ban Phue, Nong Yalad Subdistrict, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province: 6 dead, 10 injured.
2. Ban Chrok, Dan Subdistrict, Kap Choeng District, Surin Province: 2 dead (including an 8-year-old boy), 2 injured.
3. Ban Kut Chiang Mun, Ban Chanla, and Ban Phon Thong, Dom Pradit Subdistrict, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province: 1 dead, 1 injured.
4. Ban Khee Lek, Ban Kruat Subdistrict, Ban Kruat District, Buriram Province: Damage to homes and livestock.
5. Moo 16, Ban Kruat Subdistrict, Ban Kruat District, Buriram Province: 1 injured.
6. Ban Nong Rad, Bak Dai Subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province: Damage to homes.
7. Moo 9, Dome Pradit Subdistrict: Damage to homes.
On July 25, Cambodia’s BM-21 rockets continued targeting civilian homes, causing further damage, including:
1. Siwichian Subdistrict, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province: 4 houses damaged.
2. Tameang, Bak Dai, and Cheek Daek Subdistricts, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province: Homes damaged.
3. Rung, Muang, and Nong Yalad Subdistricts, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province.
The RTA stated that targeting civilians, hospitals, and innocent people is not only a severe violation of international humanitarian law, but it also shows a lack of respect for human life and basic human rights. This is considered a war crime that must be brought to justice.
“We urge international organisations and the global community to conduct an independent and transparent investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are appropriately punished,” said the RTA. “We stand firm with the victims of these brutal attacks and calls for an immediate end to the violence against civilians.”