Thai Army clarifies use of cluster munitions, insists they are aimed at military targets only

Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, on Friday addressed Cambodia’s allegations that Thailand had used cluster munitions. He clarified that cluster munitions are used only when necessary to target military objectives, enhancing the ability to destroy such targets.

He explained that once the main shell hits the target, the submunitions inside will detonate sequentially. These munitions, however, are not anti-personnel landmines and have no long-term impact on civilians after use.

Regarding the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), which prohibits the use, production, and stockpiling of cluster weapons, Winthai stated that the treaty does not bind Thailand as the country is not a signatory, just like several other nations, including the United States and Russia.

The Royal Thai Army reaffirmed that its military actions follow the principle of "proportionality" and that cluster munitions are used exclusively to target military objectives.

