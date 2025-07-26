Thai troops secure Phu Ma Kua, raise the national flag after Cambodian assaults

On July 26, the situation on Phu Ma Kua in Si Sa Ket Province remained tense after Thai troops successfully took control of the area at 6:50 pm on Friday.

Later, the official Facebook page of the Royal Thai Army (RTATrend) reported that Cambodia launched another attack on Phu Ma Kua at 3:30 am on July 26. Despite the continued Cambodian offensives, Thai forces maintained control.

By 8:45 am, the page posted an update confirming that Phu Ma Kua had been fully secured. Thai soldiers proudly raised the national flag and sang the national anthem, with the message: "We will not allow anyone to oppress our sovereignty."



