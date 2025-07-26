Thaksin denies family conflict sparked Thai-Cambodian war, insists on non-interference in military operations

When asked if the recent Thai-Cambodian conflict was a result of tensions between two families, Thaksin firmly denied the claim, stating it was not a personal dispute and there was no conflict between the two families involved. He explained that the conflict arose due to Cambodia's dissatisfaction with Thailand.

"Let me explain—there was a day when Cambodia moved 12,000 troops to our border. I was furious and called (Hun Sen) to ask why they were doing this. With both of our children being leaders in the two countries, why would we go to war? He asked what should be done, and I said we must open a dialogue. We agreed to discuss things from the border level up to the JBC (Joint Boundary Commission). That Sunday, they withdrew their troops without informing us, and then we decided to close the border. It wasn’t a drastic measure, but it happened because they withdrew their forces," Thaksin said.

He continued, "Cambodia felt aggrieved because we closed the border after they withdrew their troops, which made them angry. They then began to take action, which led to the escalation. But this is not about personal conflict, it’s about their own suspicions and their desire to pursue their own plans. The issue with the call centre operations is also about protecting Thai interests, which I had mentioned earlier regarding the 25-storey building."

Thaksin reaffirmed that the situation was not about personal grievances but rather about a national issue, noting that the Cambodian leader’s actions were driven by internal political motives and excessive nationalism, which created unnecessary tension.

He also discussed the military’s role in the conflict, emphasising that the Thai military was working professionally and should be allowed to carry out operations without interference. "The military must act on the strategy they believe is correct, and our government has not intervened. We support them in their efforts, and we have not stopped them, even when other countries have called for a ceasefire. The military operation is not finished, and it must be completed,” he said.

When asked about the potential for ceasefire talks, Thaksin acknowledged that several countries had expressed concern and offered to mediate, but he insisted that any discussions must take place at the National Security Council (NSC) level, not through external lobbying.

Regarding Thailand’s military capabilities, Thaksin stated that Thailand's military is well-equipped and progressing steadily. He mentioned that drones were being used for surveillance to detect landmines and plan operations, with the technology expected to arrive in the coming week. "We need to protect our soldiers' lives. Two of them have already been injured," he added.