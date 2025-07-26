Surin Governor urges citizens to stay 120 km away from Thai-Cambodian border

The Governor of Surin has issued a warning to citizens to avoid high-risk areas within a 120 km radius of the Thai-Cambodian border in the next 1-3 days. People are advised not to gather in large groups in these areas.

According to a statement from the Surin Provincial Emergency Response Centre, which was shared via the province’s official Facebook page, the Governor has urged residents to stay clear of potentially dangerous zones near the border, particularly those located within 120 km, due to ongoing tensions.

Reports indicate that Cambodia has deployed PHL-03 and KS-1C rocket systems, capable of hitting targets up to 120 km away, in the Udor Meachey region, raising concerns over possible escalation.

Areas to avoid temporarily include:

Military bases

Hospitals

Schools

Shopping malls

Convenience stores

Densely populated communities

If travel to these high-risk areas is necessary, the Governor recommends limiting time spent there and returning home as quickly as possible, particularly for those living in districts close to the border.