SOC-TCBSM urges Cambodia to engage sincerely in negotiation mechanisms before ceasefire talks

At Government House on Sunday, Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesperson for SOC-TCBSM, stated that while Thailand supports in principle the international calls for a ceasefire, this can only proceed if Cambodia demonstrates sincerity by participating in negotiation mechanisms and halting its aggression.
He said that recent incidents indicate continued Cambodian hostility. At around 2.10am, Cambodian troops clashed with Thai forces near the Preah Vihear area. At 6.10am, Cambodian BM-21 rockets struck Ban Ta Sor Moo 10 Village in Prasat district, Surin province, targeting civilian areas and causing damage to homes.
Earlier, on Saturday (July 26) at 3.30pm, Cambodian artillery reportedly targeted hospitals, including the Sisaket Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospital and Ban Kruat Hospital in Buri Ram province.
Surasan condemned these attacks, which also included the use of civilians as human shields—an egregious violation of humanitarian norms and the Geneva Conventions.
“We condemn Cambodia’s insincerity. They have repeatedly refused or postponed bilateral talks through established platforms such as the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), General Border Committee (GBC), and Regional Border Committee (RBC). These forums are essential for resolving disputes through dialogue,” he said.
He further accused Cambodia of escalating military preparations, modifying defensive positions along the border, and deploying anti-personnel landmines—actions in violation of the Ottawa Treaty.
Surasan also noted a pattern of provocation through nationalistic mobilisation of Cambodian citizens both domestically and abroad, using social media to disseminate distorted information and baseless allegations against Thailand, stirring public unrest and leading to violence.
He added that Cambodia’s use of heavy weaponry persists, including artillery and BM-21 rocket systems, with intelligence suggesting the potential deployment of more advanced multi-launch systems such as the PHL-03 and RM-70.
As of 9.00am on July 27, civilian casualties stood at 13 dead, 11 seriously injured, 12 moderately injured, and 13 with minor injuries—a total of 49 victims. Surasan praised the swift response by the Interior and Public Health ministries in evacuating civilians to safety.
“This conflict stems from Cambodian government policy—not from the people of either nation. We urge Thai citizens to refrain from expressing hostility toward Cambodian nationals working or living in Thailand lawfully. If faced with aggression, respond with reason and restraint. In extreme cases, report to the authorities,” he urged.
Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson, Maratee Nalita Andamo, revealed that on July 26, a closed session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was convened to discuss the Thai-Cambodian border situation, attended by all 15 member states, including the two disputing nations.
This was a crucial opportunity for Thailand to present evidence and reiterate our position: that Cambodia initiated the conflict by targeting Thai civilians, resulting in numerous casualties and the displacement of over 100,000 people. These acts constitute serious violations of international and humanitarian law, Maratee stated.
She said that while the meeting produced no formal resolutions or outcome documents, this was viewed positively as it reflected understanding and alignment with Thailand’s position among UNSC members.
Maratee added that the Foreign Ministry will send an official letter to the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), condemning Cambodia’s repeated violations of international humanitarian law. The ministry will also meet the ICRC Thailand office on Tuesday (July 29) to provide further clarification.
It is essential for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue in this direction, as Thailand seeks to convey to the international community that Cambodia’s ongoing inhumane actions must be collectively condemned by the global community, she said.
Maratee stated that Cambodia must first demonstrate genuine intent to cease hostilities, particularly by ending its ongoing indiscriminate attacks.
She added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would continue issuing statements to the international press condemning the Cambodian military’s use of heavy weapons against civilian homes in Surin province, while also countering Cambodia’s disinformation campaigns falsely accusing Thailand of initiating the conflict.
Maratee concluded by noting that many international news outlets were planning to visit the Thai-Cambodian border. The Public Relations Department and Ministry of Foreign Affairs would serve as key coordinators to ensure the media receive accurate information and unhindered access.