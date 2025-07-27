SOC-TCBSM urges Cambodia to engage sincerely in negotiation mechanisms before ceasefire talks

As of 9.00am on July 27, civilian casualties stood at 13 dead, 11 seriously injured, 12 moderately injured, and 13 with minor injuries—a total of 49 victims. Surasan praised the swift response by the Interior and Public Health ministries in evacuating civilians to safety.

“This conflict stems from Cambodian government policy—not from the people of either nation. We urge Thai citizens to refrain from expressing hostility toward Cambodian nationals working or living in Thailand lawfully. If faced with aggression, respond with reason and restraint. In extreme cases, report to the authorities,” he urged.

Foreign Ministry’s response

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson, Maratee Nalita Andamo, revealed that on July 26, a closed session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was convened to discuss the Thai-Cambodian border situation, attended by all 15 member states, including the two disputing nations.

This was a crucial opportunity for Thailand to present evidence and reiterate our position: that Cambodia initiated the conflict by targeting Thai civilians, resulting in numerous casualties and the displacement of over 100,000 people. These acts constitute serious violations of international and humanitarian law, Maratee stated.

She said that while the meeting produced no formal resolutions or outcome documents, this was viewed positively as it reflected understanding and alignment with Thailand’s position among UNSC members.

Maratee added that the Foreign Ministry will send an official letter to the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), condemning Cambodia’s repeated violations of international humanitarian law. The ministry will also meet the ICRC Thailand office on Tuesday (July 29) to provide further clarification.

It is essential for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue in this direction, as Thailand seeks to convey to the international community that Cambodia’s ongoing inhumane actions must be collectively condemned by the global community, she said.

Maratee stated that Cambodia must first demonstrate genuine intent to cease hostilities, particularly by ending its ongoing indiscriminate attacks.

She added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would continue issuing statements to the international press condemning the Cambodian military’s use of heavy weapons against civilian homes in Surin province, while also countering Cambodia’s disinformation campaigns falsely accusing Thailand of initiating the conflict.

Maratee concluded by noting that many international news outlets were planning to visit the Thai-Cambodian border. The Public Relations Department and Ministry of Foreign Affairs would serve as key coordinators to ensure the media receive accurate information and unhindered access.