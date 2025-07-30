Thai Deputy Defence Minister addresses rumours of foreign soldiers helping Cambodia in clashes

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit held a press conference after the National Defence Council meeting today (July 30), addressing the recent rumours about images shared on social media showing a soldier who appeared to be a foreign national helping Cambodia in the conflict.
Nattaphon confirmed that initial investigations showed the soldier was a Cambodian military personnel, a well-built individual, also a volleyball player and a YouTuber, which led to the confusion that he might be a foreigner.
Regarding the audio clip in Russian that was circulated, allegedly from the Cambodian side near the border areas, Nattaphon clarified that this has not been verified yet.
He also commented on remarks by Suchart Bamrungsuk, a security expert, who raised concerns about Cambodia potentially hiring foreign mercenaries, such as from Russia, to assist in the conflict. Nattaphon stated that Suchart was likely speaking based on available information, possibly from past events like World Military Boxing Championships, but as the Deputy Defence Minister, he could not comment without concrete evidence.