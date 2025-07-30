Thai Deputy Defence Minister addresses rumours of foreign soldiers helping Cambodia in clashes

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit held a press conference after the National Defence Council meeting today (July 30), addressing the recent rumours about images shared on social media showing a soldier who appeared to be a foreign national helping Cambodia in the conflict.

Nattaphon confirmed that initial investigations showed the soldier was a Cambodian military personnel, a well-built individual, also a volleyball player and a YouTuber, which led to the confusion that he might be a foreigner.

Regarding the audio clip in Russian that was circulated, allegedly from the Cambodian side near the border areas, Nattaphon clarified that this has not been verified yet.