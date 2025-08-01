Thai Army highlights Cambodia’s violations of international humanitarian law

FRIDAY, AUGUST 01, 2025

Thailand’s military page condemns Cambodia’s inhumane acts along the border, urging the world to hold those responsible accountable for their war crimes.

The Facebook page “SMART Soldiers Strong ARMY”, under the Royal Thai Army, on Friday shared a detailed post about the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. The page highlighted eight inhumane acts committed by Cambodia, calling them blatant violations of international humanitarian norms and urging the global community not to remain silent.

Thai Army highlights Cambodia’s violations of international humanitarian law

The post listed the following actions by Cambodia as clear breaches of humanitarian law:

1. Brutal attacks on hospitals, schools, and civilian communities

2. Using Thailand’s cultural heritage sites as military shields

3. Deploying anti-personnel landmines in Thai territory

4. Using civilians as human shields

5. Causing the deaths of innocent Thai civilians through attacks

6. Cambodia’s aggression has forced nearly 200,000 Thai civilians to flee their homes

7. Daily disinformation campaigns by the Cambodian leadership

8. Inciting hatred and distorting patriotism to fuel extremism

Thai Army highlights Cambodia’s violations of international humanitarian law

Thai Army highlights Cambodia’s violations of international humanitarian law

Thai Army highlights Cambodia’s violations of international humanitarian law

Thai Army highlights Cambodia’s violations of international humanitarian law

Thai Army highlights Cambodia’s violations of international humanitarian law

Thai Army highlights Cambodia’s violations of international humanitarian law

Thai Army highlights Cambodia’s violations of international humanitarian law

Thai Army highlights Cambodia’s violations of international humanitarian law

The page concluded: “These are not acts of defence. They are crimes against humanity.”

Despite these actions, Thailand has remained restrained, never retaliating against civilians but defending its territory with discipline and moral legitimacy.

The post ends with a call for the global community to ask:

  • Who is violating international humanitarian law?
  • Who is using children, women, and the elderly as shields?
  • Who must be held accountable for these acts?

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy