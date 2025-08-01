Thai Army highlights Cambodia’s violations of international humanitarian law

The Facebook page “SMART Soldiers Strong ARMY”, under the Royal Thai Army, on Friday shared a detailed post about the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. The page highlighted eight inhumane acts committed by Cambodia, calling them blatant violations of international humanitarian norms and urging the global community not to remain silent.

The post listed the following actions by Cambodia as clear breaches of humanitarian law:

1. Brutal attacks on hospitals, schools, and civilian communities

2. Using Thailand’s cultural heritage sites as military shields

3. Deploying anti-personnel landmines in Thai territory

4. Using civilians as human shields

5. Causing the deaths of innocent Thai civilians through attacks

6. Cambodia’s aggression has forced nearly 200,000 Thai civilians to flee their homes

7. Daily disinformation campaigns by the Cambodian leadership

8. Inciting hatred and distorting patriotism to fuel extremism