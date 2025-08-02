Royal Thai Air Force to commission 8 AT-6 aircraft for border operations and air support missions

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has announced that it will officially commission eight AT-6 light attack aircraft on August 7, 2025 at Wing 41 Air Base in Chiang Mai. These aircraft will be used for air-to-ground missions and border surveillance, supporting ongoing reconnaissance and security operations along the Thai border.

The first two aircraft—serial numbers 41101 and 41102—were delivered on July 16, 2024 and assigned to Squadron 411 at Wing 41, Chiang Mai. The remaining six aircraft are scheduled for phased delivery, with the fleet set to be fully operational by the official ceremony date.

These AT-6 TH aircraft, imported from the United States at a total cost of 4.6 billion baht, were manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense LLC. The programme is part of a five-year procurement plan (2021–2025) and includes spare parts, training systems, and supporting equipment.