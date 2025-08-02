Royal Thai Air Force to commission 8 AT-6 aircraft for border operations and air support missions

SATURDAY, AUGUST 02, 2025

Thailand’s Air Force to induct eight US-made AT-6 light attack aircraft on August 7 for border patrol, air strikes, and intelligence operations.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has announced that it will officially commission eight AT-6 light attack aircraft on August 7, 2025 at Wing 41 Air Base in Chiang Mai. These aircraft will be used for air-to-ground missions and border surveillance, supporting ongoing reconnaissance and security operations along the Thai border.

The first two aircraft—serial numbers 41101 and 41102—were delivered on July 16, 2024 and assigned to Squadron 411 at Wing 41, Chiang Mai. The remaining six aircraft are scheduled for phased delivery, with the fleet set to be fully operational by the official ceremony date.

These AT-6 TH aircraft, imported from the United States at a total cost of 4.6 billion baht, were manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense LLC. The programme is part of a five-year procurement plan (2021–2025) and includes spare parts, training systems, and supporting equipment.

The AT-6 TH is a versatile light attack aircraft, purpose-built for the following missions:

  • Close Air Support (CAS)
  • Forward Air Control-Airborne (FAC-A)
  • Armed reconnaissance
  • Air strikes
  • Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
  • Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR)
  • Disaster area imagery and response
  • Support for wildfire suppression and disaster relief operations
  • Integrated defence and national interest protection in cooperation with other agencies

The RTAF confirmed that the aircraft will enhance Thailand’s capability in maintaining security and responding rapidly to incidents along the border, as well as supporting civil and disaster relief missions nationwide.

