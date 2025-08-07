Magnitude 5.5 earthquake detected off Taiwan, says Earthquake Division

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported on Thursday (August 7) that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck off Taiwan's northeastern coast at 2.45pm.
The epicentre was at a depth of 114 km, located 2,647 km from Bangkok, Thailand. At this stage, no reports of damage have been received.
For residents in at-risk areas or travellers heading to Taiwan, it is advised to closely monitor updates from authorities and be prepared for unexpected events.
If tremors are felt, seek shelter under a sturdy surface, such as a table, and avoid areas with the risk of falling objects. Stay away from windows and glass, and if in a high-rise building, use the stairs instead of the elevator, the division advised.