Authorities seize 46 million baht in cash from transnational money-laundering operation

Through a detailed financial investigation, the police traced the funds to a complex system involving multiple mules. The funds were initially laundered through cryptocurrency platforms in Thailand before being transferred back and forth to obscure tracking.

The mules operated in Poipet, Cambodia, where the money was funnelled into Huione Pay wallets for money laundering, before being transferred to other wallets. The funds were then sent to the suspects, Myanmar nationals, via several platforms and exchanged for cash in Mae Sot.

On a daily basis, between 20-30 million baht was withdrawn in cash from local banks and smuggled across the Myanmar border at the Mae Sot immigration checkpoint.

As a result, TCSD investigators gathered sufficient evidence to obtain arrest warrants for 28 suspects, including 24 mule account operators and 4 Myanmar nationals who were the ultimate beneficiaries.

With a search warrant from Mae Sot Provincial Court, officers raided the target, arresting three Myanmar nationals and seizing over 46 million baht in cash. The suspects were handed over to TCSD officers for further legal proceedings.

During initial questioning, the suspects denied all charges. They face charges of:

Conspiring to defraud the public by impersonating others

Participating in a criminal syndicate

Fraudulently entering false information into a computer system, causing potential harm to the public

Conspiring to commit money laundering

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Commissioner of the CIB, further stated that, after investigation, no links had been found between the gang and Kok An, a prominent Cambodian call centre gang leader.

Authorities will continue to expand the investigation, he said. However, it has been discovered that some of the suspects involved in the operation are hiding in neighbouring countries that do not have extradition treaties with Thailand.

“Nevertheless, we will request Interpol to issue arrest warrants to exert further pressure on these networks,” Jirabhop said.