Ad hoc centre reports provocative Cambodian border movements

Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, the centre's spokesman, explained that recent security assessments have confirmed the presence of Cambodian forces along the border, along with movements of military assets and vehicles in some areas.
He added that drones have also been detected in some regions, further intensifying concerns about possible provocations.
"The Thai military is not complacent. Operational units have taken measures in response and are continuously managing the situation while increasing surveillance along the border, especially in high-risk areas," he said.