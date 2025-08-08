Phumtham clarifies use of Thai law to file lawsuit against Cambodia

Phumtham confirmed that the relevant agencies are preparing to draft a lawsuit against Cambodia. He stated that while he had not yet received a detailed report on the approach, it is possible to proceed with legal action under Thai law, which would result in Cambodia having a permanent legal burden.
If Cambodia is ready to settle, they can come forward, but if they refuse to address the issue, they will be considered the accused and face both criminal and civil charges in Thai courts, he explained.
When asked whether this would involve international law, Phumtham noted that the process must follow established procedures, which will be reviewed by the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant agencies.
He stressed that the aim is to ensure the best possible outcome for Thailand and make Cambodia accountable for its actions.
In response to concerns about Thailand's legal authority to bring such a case, Phumtham dismissed these as a separate matter, reaffirming that the government’s goal is to demonstrate that Cambodia had committed wrongdoing, which resulted in damages and loss of life in Thailand.
He clarified that the legal action would follow the Thai judicial process.
Asked whether Thailand would avoid using the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Phumtham confirmed that Thailand has explicitly rejected the ICJ’s jurisdiction.
He added that Thailand could use other mechanisms, such as the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), and various other legal procedures to ensure justice.
When questioned whether Cambodian officials would be barred from entering Thailand if they face prosecution here, Phumtham explained that the process must first begin, and the extent of the legal proceedings would determine the outcomes.
He reiterated that the government's intention is to pursue legal action, and the process would unfold accordingly.
Regarding the possibility of individuals taking legal action independently without waiting for the government, Phumtham stated that the government would continue to address related issues, including legal actions, as part of its duty to seek justice.
He emphasised that this is not a political game or an attempt to create any specific atmosphere, but rather a responsibility to hold those accountable.
As for whether a list of individuals to be sued has been finalised, Phumtham clarified that the legal process would determine the next steps.