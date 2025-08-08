Phumtham clarifies use of Thai law to file lawsuit against Cambodia

Asked whether Thailand would avoid using the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Phumtham confirmed that Thailand has explicitly rejected the ICJ’s jurisdiction.

He added that Thailand could use other mechanisms, such as the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), and various other legal procedures to ensure justice.

When questioned whether Cambodian officials would be barred from entering Thailand if they face prosecution here, Phumtham explained that the process must first begin, and the extent of the legal proceedings would determine the outcomes.

He reiterated that the government's intention is to pursue legal action, and the process would unfold accordingly.

Regarding the possibility of individuals taking legal action independently without waiting for the government, Phumtham stated that the government would continue to address related issues, including legal actions, as part of its duty to seek justice.

He emphasised that this is not a political game or an attempt to create any specific atmosphere, but rather a responsibility to hold those accountable.

As for whether a list of individuals to be sued has been finalised, Phumtham clarified that the legal process would determine the next steps.