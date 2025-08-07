Phumtham sets six KPIs for a three-month crackdown on drugs under \'Zero Drugs Thailand\' initiative

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday outlined his strategy for tackling drug problems in Thailand, aiming for a "Zero Drugs Thailand" within three months. He set clear objectives for the Interior Ministry and related agencies to create measurable progress in eradicating drugs across the country.

Phumtham emphasised the importance of creating tangible results within three months, with key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess the success of the initiative. These KPIs are designed to hold local communities accountable. If drugs are still found, the situation will be re-evaluated, and further action will be taken. He expressed confidence that the next three months would be a critical turning point in the battle against drugs, with success dependent on village and community efforts, as well as integrated security measures in the area.

Phumtham outlined six key performance indicators (KPIs) to track the nationwide anti-drug crackdown:

1. Interception of drugs in border provinces, compared to total nationwide drug seizures.

2. Arresting drug dealers in their designated areas of responsibility.

3. Number of drug dealers arrested and the expansion of investigations into their networks.

4. The number of drug users entering rehabilitation processes.

5. Legal actions against state officials involved with drugs.

6. Expanding community networks to prevent and monitor drug activity in all villages and communities.