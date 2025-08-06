Phumtham admits tighter scrutiny after arrest of BHQ soldier

Phumtham's statement came after officers from Lamduan Police Station apprehended a Cambodian soldier from the elite Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) unit in Buri Ram.

The suspect, identified as Win, a 36-year-old Cambodian man, was arrested during a police raid at his home in the Ban Khok Sung Moo 9 community. He had been living with his 27-year-old Thai wife, Joy.

During the search, authorities discovered a firearm and several military uniforms, including those marked with the BHQ insignia. Police suspect that Win had been gathering military intelligence for Cambodia.