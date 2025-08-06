Phumtham admits tighter scrutiny after arrest of BHQ soldier

Phumtham's statement came after officers from Lamduan Police Station apprehended a Cambodian soldier from the elite Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) unit in Buri Ram.
The suspect, identified as Win, a 36-year-old Cambodian man, was arrested during a police raid at his home in the Ban Khok Sung Moo 9 community. He had been living with his 27-year-old Thai wife, Joy.
During the search, authorities discovered a firearm and several military uniforms, including those marked with the BHQ insignia. Police suspect that Win had been gathering military intelligence for Cambodia.
In response to the arrest, Phumtham explained that authorities are already addressing the matter, as the growing number of similar incidents has raised concerns. While the facts remain unconfirmed, he noted that the suspicious nature of the situation warrants heightened scrutiny.
Phumtham confirmed that the government had decided to enforce stricter controls, particularly concerning drones. He clarified that only agricultural zones outside the seven border provinces would be allowed to request drone permits on a case-by-case basis.
He stressed that, given the uncertainty around Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) negotiations, extra caution was necessary during this period.
When questioned about the recent seizure of over 200 drones from a company in Samut Prakan, Phumtham stated that the authorities had already made arrests, and the investigation was ongoing.
The arrest took place on Tuesday (August 5), and he noted that the National Police Chief had provided a report on the matter.