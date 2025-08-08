Phumtham and Maris to visit Si Sa Ket to assess damage and relief efforts

Phumtham, who also serves as the Interior Minister, explained that their visit to Si Sa Ket on Saturday would involve inspecting various affected sites, including petrol stations that have been damaged and have reportedly not yet received adequate assistance.

The visit will be coordinated with local authorities to ensure preparedness, so as not to place unnecessary burdens on operational staff. If there are still issues or areas unprepared, they will not visit these locations but instead focus on areas that are manageable.