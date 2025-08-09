Train derails in Kui Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, multiple injuries reported

At around 5am on Saturday (August 9), a derailment occurred near Kui Buri railway station in Kui Buri district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, involving train No. 38 (Sungai Kolok–Krung Thep Aphiwat) bound for Bangkok.

Three carriages — Nos. 1050, 1119 and 1113 — came off the tracks, causing panic and confusion among passengers.

Upon receiving the report, rescue teams and relevant agencies rushed to the scene to assist the injured. Initial checks confirmed several injuries, though the exact number has yet to be determined. Officials have so far only been able to access carriage No. 1050, with efforts ongoing to reach the other two carriages where more passengers may be trapped.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been determined, pending a detailed investigation by specialists at the site.



