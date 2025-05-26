Mine destroys freight train on Yangon-Mawlamyine railway; cars derailed, tracks damaged

On May 25, at around 8am, train No.687 Down freight train, which included 19 cars, including a locomotive, departed from Thae Phyu Kone station in Paung Township for Taungoo town, was detonated near milepost (124/3) near Kalikyun village, Moe Kaung Village Tract, Thaton Township, at around 9:30 am, an official from Mawlamyine station said.

He continued, “The mine-bearing carriage and four train carriages derailed. The two other carriages tilted. In addition, the train track was cut about 200 feet on each side.”

He said that due to the mine-damaged freight train, Yangon-Mawlamyine train services have been temporarily suspended and that officials will continue to handle the situation.