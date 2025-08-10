Monsoon to bring heavy rain to 41 provinces, says meteorological dept

The department explained that a low-pressure cell is covering upper Laos and upper Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf is intensifying.

More rain, with isolated heavy showers, is likely across the country, the department said. Residents are advised to be on alert for heavy rainfall and water accumulation that could lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and in low-lying areas.