Monsoon to bring heavy rain to 41 provinces, says meteorological dept

The department explained that a low-pressure cell is covering upper Laos and upper Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf is intensifying.
More rain, with isolated heavy showers, is likely across the country, the department said. Residents are advised to be on alert for heavy rainfall and water accumulation that could lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and in low-lying areas.
The department further noted that rather strong winds are expected to generate waves of around two metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, rising above two metres during thundershowers.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves are expected to reach one to two metres, also rising above two metres in thundershowers.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers, the department said.
Today’s weather forecast
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Nan, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 32-37 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 34-37 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 35-37 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 24-28 °C; Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 23-36 °C; Maximum temperature 33-36 °C.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; Minimum temperature 26-28 °C; Maximum temperature 34-36 °C.