Heavy rains forecast as monsoon trough strengthens over Thailand, ships warned of rough seas

The southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing widespread thundershowers across the country, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.
In the upper Andaman Sea, moderate wind and waves are expected to reach 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing near thundershower activity.
The department added that from August 10 to 15, the monsoon trough will shift across the North and Northeast of Thailand while the prevailing southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf will strengthen. This shift is forecast to bring increased rainfall nationwide, with isolated heavy rains in many areas and the possibility of very heavy rains in the East and the South’s west coast. Mariners should remain alert to weather updates and exercise heightened safety measures.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Tak; minimum temperature 22-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-37°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 34-37°C.
Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 35-37°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Isolated thundershowers; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 34-37°C.