Heavy rains forecast as monsoon trough strengthens over Thailand, ships warned of rough seas

The southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing widespread thundershowers across the country, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

In the upper Andaman Sea, moderate wind and waves are expected to reach 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing near thundershower activity.

The department added that from August 10 to 15, the monsoon trough will shift across the North and Northeast of Thailand while the prevailing southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf will strengthen. This shift is forecast to bring increased rainfall nationwide, with isolated heavy rains in many areas and the possibility of very heavy rains in the East and the South’s west coast. Mariners should remain alert to weather updates and exercise heightened safety measures.