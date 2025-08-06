Severe flooding in Mae Hong Son as heavy rain causes flash flooding in multiple areas

Mae Hong Son is facing a severe flooding crisis after heavy rain continued through the night, with flash floods affecting multiple areas of the province, particularly in the Huai Pha sub-district, Muang District. On Wednesday (August 6), many roads have been flooded, with motorcycles unable to pass and cars only able to navigate certain areas.

At approximately 09:00 AM, the water levels in Huai Pha Stream, which runs near the Tham Pla National Park in Muang District, rose rapidly and became fast-flowing, following the continuous rain since the previous night.

Shortly after, flash floods inundated the roadworks along Highway 1095, near the entrance to Ban Mae Suya Tai Yai, causing further disruptions. The 1285 Highway, in Ban Na Pla Chat, Huai Pha sub-district, was also flooded, making it impassable for motorcycles.

The situation remains critical, and by 10:30 AM, the flash floods had reached Wat Pa Tham Wua, making travel to and from the area difficult.