Scattered rain expected in upper Thailand as weak monsoon persists, caution urged at sea

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday that a weak southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, a low-pressure cell is covering upper Vietnam and the Tonkin Bay. These conditions are expected to bring isolated showers to parts of upper Thailand.
At sea, waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, wave heights are expected to be around 1 metre, also increasing to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Mariners in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing through thunderstorm zones.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, and Tak; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-35°C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-37°C.
Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 35-37°C.
East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Yala; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 34-37°C.