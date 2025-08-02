Scattered rain expected in upper Thailand as weak monsoon persists, caution urged at sea

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday that a weak southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, a low-pressure cell is covering upper Vietnam and the Tonkin Bay. These conditions are expected to bring isolated showers to parts of upper Thailand.

At sea, waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, wave heights are expected to be around 1 metre, also increasing to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing through thunderstorm zones.