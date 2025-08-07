Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast in upper Thailand as low-pressure system moves in

Thailand’s Meteorological Department issued a weather alert on Thursday as a low-pressure system covers upper Laos and Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.
Widespread thundershowers are forecast for the upper regions of the country, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in the upper North and upper Northeast. Residents in these areas are urged to brace for sudden downpours and localised flooding.
Moderate winds in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to generate waves 1–2 metres high, reaching over 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves will be around 1 metre high, but could exceed 2 metres in stormy conditions.
Mariners in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 29-36°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-37°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-37°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-28°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.