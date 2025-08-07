Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast in upper Thailand as low-pressure system moves in

Thailand’s Meteorological Department issued a weather alert on Thursday as a low-pressure system covers upper Laos and Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.

Widespread thundershowers are forecast for the upper regions of the country, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in the upper North and upper Northeast. Residents in these areas are urged to brace for sudden downpours and localised flooding.

Moderate winds in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to generate waves 1–2 metres high, reaching over 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves will be around 1 metre high, but could exceed 2 metres in stormy conditions.

Mariners in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.