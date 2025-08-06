Heavy rains and gusty winds expected across Thailand with strong seas in the Andaman and Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that a low-pressure cell is currently covering upper Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon continues to dominate the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thundershowers with gusty winds are expected to affect the upper regions of Thailand, with isolated heavy rainfall possible in the upper North and upper Northeast, the department said.

In the upper Andaman Sea, moderate winds will generate waves reaching 1-2 metres high, with waves rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the waves are expected to be around 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres during storms.