Heavy rains and gusty winds expected across Thailand with strong seas in the Andaman and Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that a low-pressure cell is currently covering upper Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon continues to dominate the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Thundershowers with gusty winds are expected to affect the upper regions of Thailand, with isolated heavy rainfall possible in the upper North and upper Northeast, the department said.
In the upper Andaman Sea, moderate winds will generate waves reaching 1-2 metres high, with waves rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the waves are expected to be around 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres during storms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers with gust and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, and Nan; minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-36°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers with gust and isolated heavy rains in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-37°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Nakhon Pathom; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 34-37°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 29-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers with gust; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 33-36°C.