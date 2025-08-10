RTA Trend reports over 824 bomb craters in four Thai border provinces

The Facebook page RTA Trend reported that Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers had entered the area to clear unexploded ordnance and discovered as many as 824 bomb craters attributed to Cambodian attacks.
Most of these were located in civilian zones and hospital grounds, causing both damage and fear among residents who are gradually returning to inspect the condition of their homes, the page said.
According to the page, the damage was concentrated in four border provinces — Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani — and resulted from Cambodian forces targeting civilian areas.
This forced locals to flee the fighting. As the situation has eased, people have started returning to their communities, but they now face lingering dangers from unexploded bombs.
EOD teams have been working intensively to complete the clearance operations so that residents can safely resume their lives in their homes, the page added.