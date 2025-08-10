Public backs military, urges diplomacy in Thai–Cambodian border conflict

Most Thais trust and are satisfied with the military’s role in addressing the Thai–Cambodian conflict, while expressing strong dissatisfaction with the government and the Foreign Ministry. 

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) has released results of its latest survey, titled “The way forward for the Thai–Cambodian situation”, conducted between August 4–5.

The poll gathered responses from 1,310 people aged 18 and over from all regions, educational backgrounds, occupations, and income levels nationwide, focusing on trust and satisfaction regarding the roles of various sectors in addressing the conflict.

Key findings:

Trust in protecting national interests

  • The military ranked first, with 75.73% of respondents expressing a high level of trust.
  • By contrast, 54.58% said they did not trust the government at all, and 41.76% felt the same about the Foreign Ministry.

Satisfaction with roles in conflict resolution

  • The military again topped the list, with 75.42% expressing satisfaction.
  • Dissatisfaction was highest for the government (54.43%) and the Foreign Ministry (40.31%).

Preferred approaches to resolving the conflict

  • 41.98% favoured serious bilateral diplomatic talks.
  • 27.63% supported economic pressure, such as continued border closures and halting trade.
  • 27.10% called for changing the government to improve effectiveness.
  • 23.97% supported strengthening military presence at the border.
  • 21.30% preferred using international legal channels to pressure and condemn Cambodia.
  • 20.00% said any approach was acceptable, provided Thailand lost no territory or advantage.
  • 19.62% backed involving a third country as mediator.
  • 16.49% wanted to continue fighting until a decisive victory.
  • 11.15% accepted any path that avoided armed conflict.
  • 5.19% agreed with using the International Court of Justice as requested by Cambodia.
  • 2.90% supported fully reopening border crossings to restore local economies.
  • 2.67% advocated intervening in Cambodian politics to topple Hun Sen and Hun Manet’s government.
  • 2.21% fully supported the current government in handling the situation.

Views on treatment of Cambodian patients in Thai hospitals

  • 51.37% said Cambodian patients should not be admitted under any circumstances, whether living in Thailand or seeking cross-border treatment.
  • 35.81% said only Cambodian residents in Thailand should be treated.
  • 11.45% said all Cambodian patients should be accepted regardless of residency.
